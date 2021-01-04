Representation matters — and season 25 of The Bachelor is proof of that! Not only is Matt James the first-ever Black Bachelor, but also his contestant Abigail Heringer was born with congenital hearing loss and wears cochlear implants. To learn more about Abigail, keep reading! *Warning: spoilers ahead.*

Abigail Heringer wins Matt James’ first impression rose:

Fresh out of the gate, the Oregon native is a frontrunner in Matt’s season. Abigail joins the company of other first impression rose winners like Hannah Ann Sluss, Hannah Godwin, Chelsea Roy and former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay. Even if those didn’t turn out to be everlasting love connections, we still have high hopes for Abigail!

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Abigail Heringer will open up about her disability:

“I was surprised she was willing to share her story about her hearing loss,” Abigail’s mother, Suzie, told the Salem Statesman Journal in an October 2020 interview. “It’s something she usually doesn’t talk much about.” Abigail’s story will be a big first for Bachelor Nation and their mission to be more inclusive.

Abigail Heringer is close with her family:

“She’s always made us proud and she’s got a really good head on her shoulders, so I’m not worried about anything,” Suzie added. “Hopefully, she’ll have fun. I jokingly told her to remember her grandparents will be watching. I know that will stick with her.”

Abigail Heringer “doesn’t believe in love at first sight”:

Well, at least that’s what her official ABC biography says. The brunette beauty is “looking for a man who will lift her up and make her feel like it’s just the two of them in the whole wide world,” the excerpt reads. “Good looks are definitely a plus, but Abigail says that getting to know someone on a deeper level is far more important in a successful relationship.”

Abigail Heringer has a degree in finance:

Currently, she works as a financial manager at the Opus Agency.

Abigail Heringer is on social media:

Based on her Instagram, Abigail loves to travel, hang out with friends and family and enjoy a nice beer!

Be sure to tune in to new episodes of The Bachelor on ABC on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET.