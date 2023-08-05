‘The O.C.’ Cast Has Kept Busy Since Leaving Newport Beach Behind — See What They’re Up To Today!

California, here we come! It’s hard to believe that it’s been 20 years since we met the stars of the teen drama The O.C. And while we’ve been able to revisit our pals on the west coast thanks to streaming services like Hulu, the cast has left those sandy beaches in Newport behind for a bunch of exciting new projects!

But while their time on the series may seem like a lifetime ago, the gang has fond memories of life on set. In fact, Rachel Bilson, who played Summer Roberts, even shared that she’d be down to film a reunion. “I’m always open to things,” the Hart of Dixie alum told E! News in a June 2017 interview. “I don’t know what it would look like with our characters being old now. We were riding skateboards on the pier; I don’t know what they do now as 30-year-olds. But it would be nice to see everybody again.”

The brunette beauty also revealed what she thinks Summer and hubby Seth Cohen, played by Adam Brody, would be doing now. “People always ask me that and I’m like, ‘What was she doing when we ended?’ I can’t even remember; it was so long ago. I’m sure she has kids with Seth. I don’t know! She’s on the beach,” she told E! News.

In 2021, Rachel and former costar Melinda Clarke, who played Julie Cooper-Nichol for the show’s four seasons, reunited for their “Welcome to The OC, Bitches!” podcast. The dynamic duo rewatched episodes of the show each week and chatted with former costars, writers and even creator Josh Schwartz.

While the stars reminisced about their days on set, Adam recalled one plot line that he wasn’t too fond of.

“I just remember thinking, ‘Oh no, this is feeling so untethered from what it was,'” he said of season 2’s “The Mallpisode,” while appearing on the ladies’ podcast. He added that he felt the show “went through a lot of story, maybe a little fast, and I think kind of burned out a little because of it.”

The series was an instant hit among young viewers after its premier in August 2003 and catapulted the stars to A-list status almost overnight. In addition to the core four, The O.C. is also credited with launching the careers of guest stars such as Chris Pratt and Olivia Wilde.