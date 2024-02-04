celebrities who got married in 2024 star weddings

Your account
Celebrities Who Got Married in 2024: Golden Bachelor’s Gerry and Theresa and More Star Weddings

Couples
Feb 4, 2024 11:34 am·
By
2024 was filled with love for these celebrity couples! The year kicked off with the first Golden Bachelor wedding on January 4, as Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist tied the knot in a televised ceremony after finding love on the ABC show.

Those two weren’t the only lovebirds to walk down the aisle in 2024, though. How I Met Your Mother star Josh Radnor tied the knot this year, while reality television couples from HGTV and 90 Day Fiancé also got married.

Scroll through the gallery below to see which stars announced weddings this year!

