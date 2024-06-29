Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey are officially married after four years of dating.

The model and football star tied the knot on Saturday, June 28, Vogue confirmed. Olivia, 32, stunned in a Dolce & Gabbana ballgown for the occasion in Rhode Island. “I wanted something that felt as serious as the commitment,” she explained.

The couple began dating in June 2019 after they were set up by friends. Olivia and Christian, 28, confirmed their romance when they were spotted on vacation together in July of that year. The pair continued to document their relationship with adorable social media posts, and they took a major step in their relationship when they got engaged in April 2023.

While the pair was busy wedding planning, they put off their nuptials until Christian played in Super Bowl LVIII in February when the San Francisco 49ers played against the Kansas City Chiefs in Las Vegas. The Chiefs ultimately won the game, though Olivia and Christian still had a lot to celebrate as they prepared to exchange vows.

Olivia documented the wedding planning and preparation process on social media, and she gave her fans a glimpse into her bridal shower in Malibu in May. The model celebrated with her loved ones as they enjoyed a meal and created their own floral bouquets at a pop-up stand, which was appropriately titled “Olivia’s Bloom Bar.”

She also got a special treat when Christian made a surprise appearance during the festivities. “Fiancé made a special appearance,” she wrote alongside a picture of her kissing the athlete. “I adore you.”

The Rhode Island native revealed that their wedding was happening soon when she shared photos of them traveling to their wedding destination. “Let it begin,” she captioned a slideshow of their bridal-themed flight via Instagram on June 24.

Two days later, Olivia teased that they picked up their marriage license on June 26. “Marriage license,” she wrote alongside a checkmark, memo and white heart emoji via Instagram. The couple was dressed for the occasion in all white ensembles. The bride-to-be looked cute in a white button-up short-sleeve top, which she paired with a long white skirt and a veiled headband. Meanwhile, Christian wore an off-white suit with a white shirt.

While Olivia was clearly excited for the wedding, she has always been vocal when it comes to her relationship with the football player.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Best Buddies International

“Three years ago I was not looking for a relationship,” she wrote via Instagram while celebrating their three-year anniversary in June 2022. “When my best friends Kristen and Tyler called me and asked if I would be open to meeting their friend Christian, I was apprehensive. I was worried it would be the same old story all over again and that all guys were the same.”

Olivia said she had low expectations going into the date, though knew she “couldn’t close [herself] off and make decisions based on fear.”

“I’m so grateful for the voice inside me that told me to give love another chance,” she concluded in the caption. “The yin to my yang, you are the epitome of strength through humility. Thank you for being my rock and restoring my faith in love. You are everything I ever dreamed of and more.”