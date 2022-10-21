Always standing by her man! Olivia Culpo and NFL star boyfriend Christian McCaffrey have been going strong since 2019, and their bond grows closer by the year. Keep reading for details on their dating history.

When Did Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey Start Dating?

The pair began seeing each other shortly after the former Miss Universe split from another NFL great, former New England Patriots star Danny Amendola, in April 2019 following an on-and-off three-year relationship. Christian liked one of Olivia’s Instagram photos in May, and by July, the couple were photographed putting on a PDA show while on vacation together in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

When Did Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey Go Public With Their Relationship?

The pair began giving each other support via Instagram in sweet messages throughout the latter half of 2019. In November, Christian posted a photo to his Instagram stories showing Olivia in one of her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition bikinis, writing, “Proud of you! @oliviaculpo,” over the snapshot along with a flame emoji. She reposted it and wrote, “My eyes are half open here, but this made my day @christianmccaffrey.” Olivia wore his No. 22 Carolina Panthers jersey to one of the team’s games in late October and even got a manicure in the squad’s colors.

When Did Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey Make Their Red Carpet Debut?

The couple attended the February 2020 NFL Honors ceremony in Miami just before the Super Bowl. Christian looked so handsome in a tuxedo as Olivia wore a plunging white gown as she posed next to her boyfriend.

When Did Olivia Culpo Profess Her Love for Christian McCaffrey?

The brunette beauty shares a series of personal photos of the couple on February 14, 2020, along with the caption, “Happy Valentine’s Day to my best friend. Thank you for changing my life and showing me the kind of love I always wanted but never thought was possible. You are the definition of an answered prayer. I am the luckiest girl in the world.”

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey Quarantined Together

During the 2020 COVID-19 home lockdowns, the couple remained together, sharing adorable moments around his spacious North Carolina home. They celebrated Christian’s 24th birthday that June on his back porch with a gorgeous cake. Olivia posted photos of the couple playfully cuddling next to the yummy desert with the caption, “Happy birthday to my best friend in the whole world. Unicorns really do exist. I love you baby.”

The pair went on to get their first pet together a month later, with the addition of a toy golden doodle named Oliver Sprinkles to their “family.” Oliver Sprinlkes Culpo McCaffrey even has his own Instagram account.

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey Continue Their Blissful Romance

During his off seasons, the couple took trips to Mexico and Italy in 2021 and 2022, spent holidays together and solidified their love in numerous Instagram posts.

Olivia Culpo Supported Christian McCaffrey After His Trade to San Francisco

The running back was the subject of a surprise trade from the Carolina Panthers, where he had played for his entire NFL career, to the San Francisco 49ers on October 20, 2022. Olivia penned a thoughtful Instagram post about how much Charlotte, North Carolina, had come to mean to her and how she would continue to be there for Christian as he starts for a new team.

“This city stole my heart and I’ll never forget the memories and people who made the last 3+ years so special. I’ll miss you all so much and you’ll always hold a special place in my heart,” she began.

“I’m so proud of you Christian! Seeing your light shine is one of my favorite things in life and I’m beyond excited and grateful for this next chapter in Cali, the place I’ve called home for the last 8 years. Niners Nation, let’s go!” Olivia added. Hopefully she looks as good in gold and red as she did in black and turquoise!

Scroll down for photos of Olivia and Christian’s relationship timeline.