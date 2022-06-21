Olivia Culpo‘s style has evolved over the years in a very sexy way. The former beauty queen prefers to go braless in many of her best looks, from streetwear to the red carpet.

The 2012 Miss Universe winner loves to ditch her bra and wear jackets and gowns with plunging necklines and nothing underneath. Olivia is also a big fan of see-through lace and sheer fabrics that show off her assets while coming an inch or two shy of a total wardrobe malfunction.

The model’s style has become more daring as the years go by. After her Miss Universe win, Olivia began dating singer Nick Jonas in 2013. She starred in his music video for his 2014 smash “Jealous,” which was inspired by the beauty.

“We went out one night and this guy was looking at her for a little too long … I really got into it and then I decided to let me just process this a different way and go into the studio and write this song,” he told talk show host Wendy Williams that year. But the two went their separate ways in 2015 after a two-year romance.

Olivia moved on in 2016 to an on-again, off-again relationship with NFL star Danny Amendola, splitting for good in early 2019. By June of that year, she began dating another NFL star, Christian McCaffrey, whom she is still happily together with as of 2022. Her risky fashion choices since they’ve been a couple have shown that she’s completely confident and happy in who she is now, as some of her most daring braless looks have happened over the last several years.

The former beauty queen revealed in 2016 that she had two major fashion inspirations at the time. “I look up to a lot of different people, and their styles are so diverse, but a few to name would be Victoria Beckham and Olivia Palermo,” she told People. “I love Victoria’s simplicity and the elegance of that. I think Olivia is really interesting too, she mixes a lot of high and low items and dresses with a lot of different patterns. Those two are pretty all encompassing.”

