It’s raining men! Olivia Culpo is known for her stunning looks and heavy media presence, but she should also be praised for her impressive dating history, too.

The 2012 Miss USA winner has dated multiple men in the entertainment industry and sports world, from Nick Jonas to former NFL star Tim Tebow. Nowadays, she’s happily in love with the Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffery.

After sparking relationship speculation in May 2019, Olivia and the NFL star went public with their relationship in January 2020. Throughout their two-year relationship, the couple have traveled the world and seemingly fallen more in love with one another as they returned from another getaway.

“One of my fave trips ever,” the influencer’s April 2021 Instagram caption read. “No phone, just a disposable camera and my [love] exploring Mother Nature.”

The couple made the most of the lockdown and held a prom with their “quarantine crew” in May 2020. They hosted the party with their families, and Christian even asked her to the backyard event with a traditional prom sign.

While she’s now cheering her man on the sidelines, Olivia has been the muse of other well-known artists in the past. The Reprisal actress dated the youngest Jonas Brother member from August 2013 to June 2015, and things got pretty serious between the two during that time.

They were so in love that she appeared in one of his music videos and Nick even wrote a song about her! During a 2017 interview with Fuse, the singer revealed that his 2014 hit song, “Jealous,” was inspired by a night out with Olivia.

“We were out somewhere, and someone was staring at her for a little bit too long,” he explained.

“It was uncomfortably long,” he added. “I kind of got in my head about it for a moment. That’s been the really interesting thing about this song and the whole idea of jealousy: It’s not the best character trait, but it’s a very human thing.”

While it seemed like the pair were going to take the next step in their relationship, they called it quits in 2015 and The Voice alum opened up about the breakup with Entertainment Tonight in May 2016.

“It’s always hard, and my thing now is focusing on my work and staying as busy as I can, as creative as I can be. These are the times you’ve just got to dive in and get lost in your work,” he said.

Keep reading to learn more about Olivia’s dating history!