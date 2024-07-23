Cry him a river! Justin Timberlake doesn’t seem to be taking his DWI arrest all that seriously. “So, uh, is there anyone here tonight that’s driving — no, I’m just kidding,” he joked during his Forget Tomorrow world tour stop in Boston on June 29. It’s comments like that that have kept the singer, 43, and, subsequently, his wife Jessica Biel, in the headlines since he was pulled over and charged with driving while intoxicated in Sag Harbor, New York, on June 18. (He’s pleaded not guilty.) “The situation’s been a lot to deal with,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “While Justin has been touring the country, shrugging off his arrest, Jessica has been holding down the fort.”

The actress, 42, is currently shooting a new series for Amazon called The Better Sister as well as taking care of the couple’s two young sons, Silas, 11, and Phineas, 3.

“Jessica has always been the heart of their family, and she loves being a mom,” the source insists. “But her friends hate seeing her bogged down by all of this, especially when she has her own projects to focus on. They feel like Justin has been weighing Jessica down for years, honestly.”