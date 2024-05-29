During a recent appearance on The View, Jessica Biel was asked how she and Justin Timberlake plan to handle spending the summer apart while he’s traveling the world on his Forget Tomorrow tour. “You know, it’s always a work in progress, right? It’s constantly trying to find the balance, trying to find the time when we can connect,” the actress, 42, explained. “Thank goodness for Zoom and FaceTime. For traveling families — well, for everybody really — but for parents who are gone a lot, that’s been really helpful.”

Though Jessica has her reservations — “I don’t know how we’re gonna do it, but we’re gonna get through it, somehow, someway,” she confessed — a source exclusively tells Life & Style that Justin would not have gone on tour if their marriage wasn’t in a much “better place” following his 2019 PDA scandal with Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright. “There were some very trying times, but they put in the work and came out of it stronger than ever,” says the source. “Justin has proven himself. He’s earned Jessica’s trust and become a better man, husband and father [to their sons, Silas, 9, and Phineas, 3].”