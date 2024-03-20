Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel only had eyes for each other at the Vanity Fair Oscars party in Beverly Hills on March 10. “They looked and acted like two teenagers in love,” a source exclusively dishes to Life & Style. “They were holding hands, taking selfies with each other and cuddling on the couch the whole night.” Over the years, the couple have weathered many a storm together. In 2019, Justin, 43, was photographed holding hands with Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright at a bar in New Orleans. He apologized for the PDA scandal, calling it a “strong lapse in judgment.”

Then, in 2023, Britney Spears released a memoir, revealing the singer encouraged her to get an abortion after she became pregnant with his baby and that he cheated on her a “couple” of times. Most recently, former Playboy Bunny Zoe Gregory claimed she hooked up with Justin while he was dating Cameron Diaz in the early aughts. Still, Jessica, 42, continues to stand by Justin’s side. But, as Life & Style has previously reported, their biggest test will come when he heads out on tour this summer.

“It’ll be hard on them,” the source admits to Life & Style. “Jessica and the boys [sons Silas, 8, and Phinneas, 3,] will visit Justin as much as they can, though.”