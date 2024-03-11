Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Vanity Fair Oscars Afterparty 2024: Photos of Celebs

Getty (3)

Vanity Fair Oscars Afterparty 2024: Photos of Chrissy Teigen and More Celebs on the Red Carpet

Fashion & Beauty
Mar 10, 2024 9:33 pm·
By Alyssa Norwin and Jessica Stopper
Picture

The biggest stars in Hollywood hit the red carpet at Vanity Fair’s Academy Awards afterparty on Sunday, March 10. The event began during the Oscars broadcast and featured celebrities hitting the red carpet before heading inside the exclusive bash.

two-piece set

Deal of the Day

This Sophisticated Two-Piece Set Is An Absolute Steal — On Sale Now View Deal

In addition to stars who actually got to go to the Oscars, the VF afterparty was also attended by dozens of other A-list actors, actresses, musicians, models and more. Celebrities showed off stylish looks that were just as glamorous as those worn to the main event.

2024 Oscars Red Carpet Pictures: Celebrity Arrivals
 Hollywood’s Magical Night! Celebrities at the 2024 Oscars Red Carpet

The afterparty took place at the Wallis Annenberg Center in Beverly Hills, California, less than five miles from where the Oscars were held at the Dolby Theatre.

Picture