Vanity Fair Oscars Afterparty 2024: Photos of Celebs

The biggest stars in Hollywood hit the red carpet at Vanity Fair’s Academy Awards afterparty on Sunday, March 10. The event began during the Oscars broadcast and featured celebrities hitting the red carpet before heading inside the exclusive bash.

In addition to stars who actually got to go to the Oscars, the VF afterparty was also attended by dozens of other A-list actors, actresses, musicians, models and more. Celebrities showed off stylish looks that were just as glamorous as those worn to the main event.

The afterparty took place at the Wallis Annenberg Center in Beverly Hills, California, less than five miles from where the Oscars were held at the Dolby Theatre.