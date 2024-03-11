Your account
2024 Oscars Red Carpet Pictures: Celebrity Arrivals

Hollywood’s Magical Night! Pictures of Celebrity Arrivals at the 2024 Oscars Red Carpet

News
Mar 10, 2024 8:53 pm·
The Academy Awards is one of the most magical nights in Hollywood and fans are in for a night of entertainment hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. The late-night talk show host is returning to the stage for the fourth time as the star-studded attendees will celebrate cinema’s most influential actors and films.

Come on, Barbie! The girl-power cast is up for eight awards at the 2024 Oscars, including Best Picture. Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer led the pack with a whopping 13 nods and fans are expecting to see the film sweep the award show. However, before the main event begins, the A-listers ​will walk the red carpet in their snazzy outfits and ​turn the Oscars into a fashion show!

