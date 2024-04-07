Country music royalty has arrived at the 2024 CMT Music Awards!

Trisha Yearwood stunned on the red carpet ahead of the ceremony held at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, on Sunday, April 7, though Garth Brooks was not in attendance with her. She looked lovely in an all-black ensemble with feather detailing.

It’s a big night for Trish, 59, as she’s set to take the stage for the world premiere of her new single, “Put It In a Song.” Along with the exciting performance, she is set to receive the inaugural June Carter Cash Humanitarian Award, which recognizes artists who demonstrate exceptional dedication to their community.