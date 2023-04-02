Country music’s finest stars are taking to the 2023 CMT Awards in sunny Austin, Texas, and it’s clear these icons have come to slay the red carpet.

This year’s ceremony is hosted by industry superstars Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown, with the “Thank God” artist teasing the show to be “completely different” than before since it’s being hosted in Texas, rather than its normal home in Tennessee.

“Everybody usually home in Nashville right afterwards,” Kane explained to CBS News ahead of the event. “After other awards shows, we all have afterparties, everybody goes out, you get to go see everybody, tell them how good they did on the show. We’re going to get to do that this year.”

While both artists have hosted the awards in the past, this year is extra special for Kelsea following the February 14 release of her Rolling Up the Welcome Mat EP. The Tennessee native called it her “healing journey,” seemingly telling her story of her divorce from Morgan Evans.

“Here’s my heart. Here’s my truth. I’ve never been this open, I’ve never been this bold, and I’ve never been this proud of my art,” the “Mountain With a View” artist shared via social media after dropping the six songs. “So with love and respect, I’m rolling up the welcome mat. Six song story and short film out now. Happy Valentine’s Day.”

The cohosts are thrilled to be working together as the “Miss Me More” artist feels they share similar goals when it comes to advancing their genre.

​​”The CMT Awards are really a true snapshot of the sound of country music right now, and honoring newer artists and collaborations, and things that are pushing boundaries,” she told People on March 30. “I think I can probably speak for both of us to say that that’s always where our music’s really lain, and something that’s important to us.”

This year, country music fans can expect a star-studded show as the performance lineup is stacked with major artists like Shania Twain, Alanis Morissette, Blake Shelton, Keith Urban and Gwen Stefani.

Scroll down to see the 2023 CMT Awards’ best and worst dressed stars.