Shania Twain brought the heat with her sexy outfit during a tour stop in Toronto, Ontario, on Sunday, October 22. The country superstar looked absolutely incredible with her black lingerie on display underneath a plunging top with sheer sleeves. She decided to forego pants for the look, opting for a pair of fishnet stockings instead. The ensemble had a sheer train and Shania accessorized with bracelets and chunky necklaces.

For her beauty look, Shania, 58, wore her auburn hair down and parted in the middle. The hairstyle had flair and volume with flipped ends, as well. Shania was glowing and seemed to be having an amazing time on stage.

The “That Don’t Impress Me Much” singer is in the midst of her Queen of Me tour, which kicked off in April and will continue through mid-November. In 2024, she’ll return to Las Vegas for her Come On Over residency, which will feature all of her biggest hits. Shania will hit the stage for 24 shows at the Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino between May and December.

For the current tour, Shania is often changing up her outfits and hairstyles, rocking a variety of looks each week. Before her show in Toronto, she played in Buffalo, New York on October 19, and had much darker hair with bangs. She also drew style inspiration from her “favorite female punk rockers” for her fashion look that night, according to an Instagram post.

Being able to perform this much in a two-year span is quite a feat for Shania, as she once nearly lost her ability to sing at all. In the early 2000s, Shania spent “six or seven years” battling a changing and fading voice before doctors figured out that her issues were caused by Lyme disease, which she had contracted in 2003. She had two open-throat surgeries before she was ready to sing again in 2011.

“After I had the surgery, I was petrified to make a sound,” Shania told InStyle in January 2023. “I didn’t know what was going to come out.” Although her voice was different afterward, Shania said she was “so excited about what came out” when she finally started singing again.

With a grueling tour schedule, Shania is also in amazing shape right now. “She’s easily dropped over 20 pounds,” a source told Life & Style earlier this month. “She credits it to staying healthy and sticking to a strict diet of mostly protein. Shania says she does it for energy. She feels great.”