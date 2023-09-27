Shania Twain Weight Loss Transformation: Then, Now [Photos]

Shania Twain Lives by a Strict Diet! See the Country Star’s Weight Loss Photos Over the Years

Shania Twain is a girl for the girls! The country superstar has been rocking the red carpet at award shows lately and has even revealed how she lost weight for her Now Tour in 2023.

“Before tour rehearsals, I was riding horses and now I’m just running around a lot,” she told USA TODAY in April 2023. “If I feel like I’m losing too much weight, I’ll eat some more. But I need to watch it for the wardrobe because (weight) goes on fast, especially now during menopause.”

As for her eating habits, Shania sticks to a primarily liquid diet and enjoys one full meal a day. What does she stray away from? Dairy.

“Never cheese on a show day because dairy creates phlegm,” she told the outlet.

