Sharon Osbourne can’t regain any of the 42 lbs she shed by using the controversial weight-loss drug Ozempic — even though she stopped taking injections months ago.

The talk show host’s doctors are baffled, too, since most patients put on pounds quickly when they stop taking the drug, which works by suppressing the appetite.

“I think it’s just because I’m getting older and as you get older, you lose weight anyway and shrink and shrivel off,” Osbourne, 71, previously said. “If I could I would put back another 10.”

Osbourne admits she went on Ozempic because she wanted a quick fix. “Everything with weight with me was like ‘I want it now.'”

Still, she hasn’t expressed any regret about taking the drug, even though it is known to have some harsh side effects, which could include intense nausea and vomiting.

During a 2023 podcast appearance on Bill Maher‘s “Club Random,” Osbourne explained, “For me, the first few weeks was f–king s–t because you just throw up all the time. You feel so nauseous. After a couple of weeks it goes [away].”

She also admitted that it’s “easy to become addicted to,” adding, “I couldn’t stop losing weight.”