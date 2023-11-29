Sharon Osbourne

Sharon has always been relatively petite, but after trying the controversial drug Ozempic to lose weight in 2023, she weighed in at under 100 pounds. Speaking about the drug’s side effects during an August 2023 appearance on Bill Maher’s “Club Random” podcast, Sharon shared, “You have a weight problem and you’ve tried everything, and then somebody says take this injection and you’re going to be skinny. For me, the first few weeks was f–king s–t because you just throw up all the time. You feel so nauseous. After a couple of weeks it goes [away].”

One month later, Sharon revealed that she lost 42 pounds, but she “didn’t actually want to go this thin.” As for her husband, Ozzy is concerned about Sharon’s small frame. “He’s scared that something is going to happen to me,” Sharon said while appearing on Good Morning Britain. “He says, ‘You’ve got skinny then something else is going to happen.’ He’s always thinking about the downside — that it’s too good to be true.”