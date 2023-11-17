Sharon Osbourne has revealed that she’s struggling to gain weight back after losing so much so quickly while taking Ozempic earlier this year.

“I’m too gaunt, and I can’t put any weight on. I want to because I feel I’m too skinny. I’m under 100 pounds, and I don’t want to be,” the TV personality shared in an interview with Daily Mail published on Friday, November 17. “Be careful what you wish for.”

Sharon, 71, started taking the type 2 diabetes drug, which is often prescribed off-label for weight loss, in December 2022. However, she said in her interview that she’s been “off it for a while now.”

“My warning is don’t give it to teenagers, it’s just too easy,” the wife of heavy metal artist Ozzy Osbourne continued. “You can lose so much weight and it’s easy to become addicted to that, which is very dangerous. I couldn’t stop losing weight and now I’ve lost 42lb and I can’t afford to lose any more.”

Though Sharon insisted she doesn’t “care what people say about the way I look,” she also admitted, “I know I look gaunt and I know everything that goes along with it. And I did it.”

This isn’t the first time Sharon has opened up about taking Ozempic. In August, she revealed to Bill Maher on his “Club Random” podcast that she used the drug to help with her “weight problem.”

“You have a weight problem and you’ve tried everything, and then somebody says take this injection and you’re going to be skinny,” she said.

Getty Images (2)

However, the injection came with harsh side effects for the X Factor alum. “For me, the first few weeks was f–king s–t because you just throw up all the time. You feel so nauseous. After a couple of weeks it goes [away],” Sharon explained.

Ozempic, also known as semaglutide and sold under the other brand names Wegovy and Rybelsus, is a once-weekly injection that works by suppressing food cravings and slowing down the body’s digestion to make its user feel full faster and for longer. However, its side effects can bring stomach issues, including severe nausea, constipation, abdominal pain and more.

Sharon previously revealed on The Talk UK in May that she took a weight loss drug — she didn’t specifically name Ozempic at the time — for four months and lost 30 pounds. Despite not taking the medication anymore and eating “normally” now, she hasn’t “put on a pound.”

Ozempic has become a hot word in Hollywood and a controversial topic as several celebrities, including Amy Schumer, Emily Simpson, Tracy Morgan and many more, have admitted to taking the drug despite backlash due to diabetic patients needing it more amid shortages. Countless other stars who have rapidly lost weight in the last year have also been the subject of Ozempic accusations.

Though Botched doctor Terry Dubrow has warned people about the potentially dangerous side effects of Ozempic, he has also urged people to end the stigma surrounding the drug.

“People have to stop making people feel bad about being on these drugs,” he told E! News in July 2023. “It’s dangerous because people aren’t talking about the side effects. And the problem with Ozempic shaming is that people won’t admit to this, so they’re not able to teach other people their experience with it.”