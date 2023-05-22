No shame in her weight loss game. Shahs of Sunset alum Golnesa ‘GG’ Gharachedaghi told fans in February 2023 that she was taking Ozempic to drop 11 stubborn pounds, and now she’s revealed a 30-lb. overall weight loss after using the semaglutide.

GG, 41, showed off her slimmed-down frame in a May 19 Instagram selfie wearing a crop top in the shape of a blooming flower while baring her flat tummy above a pair of silver sequin pants.

“I don’t see a reason to hide being on a weight loss [medication] or a cosmetic procedure, just talk about it because there’s so many people out there who want to do the same thing or they want to learn about what you did,” GG told Entertainment Tonight at the Vanderpump Dogs event on May 18.

“Obviously, I didn’t look like this two months ago. So, all of a sudden to lose almost 30 pounds, I would be a liar to say I quit drinking alcohol and you know all of a sudden started working out like some people like to say,” she continued.

GG shared an Instagram video with fans on February 28, where she began by telling followers, “I did put on some weight last year. Unfortunately, because of my health I had to get a lot of steroid injections which really caused me to pack on some weight and I don’t know if it’s because I’m 41 years old or because I’ve had a baby … whatever it is I’ve had a very very very hard time getting rid of that weight. ”

“So, I did what all the people are lying about. I’m on the weight loss shots,” GG continued, showing the medication and a needle for injecting it.

The reality star explained that she started taking Ozempic on February 5 when she weighed 137 pounds, saying that she had “never” in her life been over 121 pounds. Showing a journal, GG wrote down her weight loss progress and by February 26, she was 11 pounds lighter at 126.

“I’m not sure why so many people deny taking the shots,” GG wrote in the caption, adding, “Y’all can judge in the comments section below. But for those interested in trying this, you should hit up my doctor,” and provided her name and contact information.

Scroll down to see photos of GG’s weight loss transformation.