Staying on their grind! Several celebrities proved they were able to reach their fitness goals, thanks to their hard work and dedication. From Khloé Kardashian and Shay Mitchell to Adele and Rob Kardashian, we’re taking a look back at some of the greatest weight loss success stories in Hollywood.

In June 2020, Rob Kardashian showed off his slimmed-down build in rare photos at Khloé’s 36th birthday party, and again on February 1, 2021, in a sweet photo with niece Stormi for her birthday. As it happens, KoKo and her boyfriend Tristan Thompson were the ones who kept the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star focused on his health and fitness goals.

“Khloé and Tristan have been helping Rob with his weight loss and are acting as his personal trainers,” a source previously told Life & Style. “They’ve been working out together at Khloé’s home gym — doing cardio, running, pushups and deadlifting. He’s cut out the junk food and is sticking to a high-protein diet, although he does has ‘cheat days.’”

As a result of his efforts, Rob has “regained his confidence,” the insider added. “Plus, he’s feeling healthier than ever and has more energy.” Furthermore, New York City-based internist and gastroenterologist Dr. Niket Sonpal estimated Rob lost approximately 50 pounds since beginning his weight loss journey in 2018.

“He looks like he is on a path to better health and it appears that he now weighs somewhere around 250 pounds,” Dr. Sonpal, who has never personally treated the Author George founder, explained to Life & Style.

In addition to Rob’s amazing progress, KoKo is looking better than ever these days. In May 2020, the Good American founder revealed she dieted for months following the birth of her daughter, True Thompson. “I’m around 150. It goes up a little. When it goes into the high 140s I’m like, ‘Woo! It’s the dream,’” Khloé told sister Kourtney Kardashian during a segment with Poosh.com.

KoKo added that she doesn’t necessarily “watch” what she eats. “That doesn’t mean I’m binge-eating bags of chips all day,” the California native clarified. “We have good diets, but I love quesadillas. I love anything True’s eating.”

