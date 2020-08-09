Courtesy of @kellyosbourne/Instagram

Good job, babe! Kelly Osbourne revealed she is now a size 26 after her epic weight loss on August 8 — and she’s clearly proud of her dedication to her goal.

“Yes, I’m bragging because I worked hard and it feels good!!” the 35-year-old gushed over a size 26 Neiman Marcus tag on her Instagram Stories.

On August 3, the former musician flaunted her incredibly slim figure in a cute selfie while rocking a bright red Gucci jumpsuit. “Today I’m feeling #Gucci,” Kelly captioned the pic, adding purple and red heart emojis. In the comments section, she confirmed she had lost a whopping 85 pounds during a sweet exchange with The Real cohost Jeannie Mai‘s mother, Olivia TuTram Mai.

“That’s right, Mamma Mai,” she replied after Olivia noted Kelly looked like she had lost “a lot” of weight. “I lost 85 [pounds] since I last saw you. Can you believe it?”

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne‘s daughter is definitely feeling herself and her new look — since posting the Gucci selfie, she has shared several more photos flaunting her hard work.

Kelly first started working on weight loss in 2009, when she competed on Dancing With the Stars. However, she had a difficult time keeping the weight off. “I took more hell for being fat than I did for being an absolute raging drug addict. I will never understand that,” she told Us Weekly in 2010, noting she “hated” herself due to her weight and “never wanted to do anything to fix it.”

In 2012, she switched over to a vegan-based diet, which has helped her keep the pounds off. “I used to think being a vegan was boring,” she once wrote on Instagram. “Now I have more fun with food now than I ever have before.”

Ultimately, it’s clear the starlet is dedicated to the strategy that works for her — and she plans to stick to it for life. “Once I learned how to work out right and eat right, it’s one of those things that you just have to commit to a life change rather than being on a diet,” Kelly told Daily Express in a June 2019 interview.

Congratulations, girl!