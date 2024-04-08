Carrie Underwood Reveals Exact Diet and Exercise Routine

For years, Carrie Underwood has had one of the most fit figures in all of country music. Fans have wanted to know her exact diet and exercise routine that keeps her in such killer shape, and she’s provided the answers.

What Is Carrie Underwood’s Diet?

“Overall, keeping things as simple as possible is always the best. We live in a world right now where everything is ultra-processed and it seems like the easiest thing is to grab fast food,” Carrie told Today.com in March 2024.

The longtime vegetarian gushed, “I love veggies and fruit,” while revealing she gets protein from nuts, tofu and eggs.

When it comes to the eggs she eats when at home in Nashville, they come courtesy of her own chickens. “I just love knowing where things come from,” she told Women’s Health in January 2023.

What Does Carrie Underwood Eat for Breakfast?

A typical day starts with a tofu or egg-white scramble, Ezekiel toast, berries and coffee, Carrie’s longtime nutritionist Cara Clark told Women’s Health.

What Does Carrie Underwood Eat for Lunch?

Even though Carrie isn’t a vegan, she eats a vegan sandwich as her main lunch-go to. It’s packed with veggies such as tomato, avocado, red onion, spinach and mustard along with Tofurky for protein.

When she’s at home, many of the ingredients come from the Grammy winner’s garden, as she likes to grow “as much of my own food as possible.”

When on the go and without time to cook, Carrie will turn to canned soup for a quick lunch.

Courtesy of Carrie Underwood/Instagram

What Does Carrie Underwood Eat for Dinner?

Tofu stir-fry, or roasted veggies and a piece of vegan chicken is Carrie’s choice when it comes to her final meal of the day.

What Does Carrie Underwood Eat for Snacks?

The “Cry Pretty” singer likes to keep her in-between meals eating as clean as possible, mainly snacking on fruit and nuts.

“Things that are very simple and nutritious, you’ll never go wrong with that,” she explained to Today. “I feel like that’s the best for your body and it makes you feel the best and then you can put your best foot forward.”

Carrie Underwood Drinks Plenty of Water

“One thing that I feel is so neglected in our lives is staying hydrated,” she told Women’s Health. “It seems so simple. If you find yourself cranky … you need to drink more water! My husband will complain about a headache sometimes and I’m like, you need to drink more water.”

How Often Does Carrie Underwood ​Work Out?

While she used to be a devotee of daily workouts, as of 2024, Carrie exercises as her busy schedule allows.

“I mean, just like everybody else, you fit it in. You fit in fitness wherever you can, right?” Carrie told Today.com. “Some mornings I get to have a good long workout, some mornings it’s a quick walk and some mornings, it’s nothing.”

“Just fit it in, however you can, whenever you can, and it’ll add up,” the Calia by Carrie workout wear founder advised, adding, “The most important thing is just to get moving.”

What Are Carrie Underwood’s Favorite Exercises?

The Oklahoma native prefers circuit training by combining strength, resistance and high-intensity cardio exercises that work various muscles throughout her body. She even launched her own exercise and nutrition app called fit52 in 2020.

“I feel like at the end of the day or at the end of my workout, my whole body has got gotten something,” Carrie explained, as circuit training can be modified depending on how much time she has to devote. “There are (ways) to make it approachable and simple … (but) maximize results,” she added.

To get legs as shapely and toned as Carrie’s, her personal trainer, Eve Overland, told Shape magazine in April 2022 that the “She Don’t Know” songstress’ favorite leg exercises are squats, lunges and deadlifts. “She likes to stick with the basics because they work,” Eve explained. “Lateral band walks, leg press machine [reps], hamstring curl and cable straight leg kickbacks are a few more go-tos because of the great pump they give you.”