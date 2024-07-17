Maren Morris’ Weight Loss: Singer’s Before, After Photos

Maren Morris has powerhouse vocals that erupt from her petite body. The Grammy-winning musician has a close relationship with her fans and is open about her life when she’s not on stage. In 2019, Maren reflected on her unintentional weight loss while maintaining a heightened workout routine.

At the time, Maren revealed that she lost 20 pounds before her March 2018 wedding to now ex-husband Ryan Hurd during an interview with Women’s Health.

“It feels really cliché, but before my wedding a little over a year ago, I decided to start using a trainer,” the “I Can’t Love You Anymore” singer told the outlet, noting that she “never really used a trainer before.”

“I really wanted to get toned. I didn’t necessarily want to lose weight, I wanted to feel strong, so I definitely do feel strong now, which is nice.”