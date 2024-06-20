Holly Scarfone's Weight Loss Transformation: Before, After Photos

Netflix star Holly Scarfone debuted a drastic weight loss transformation at the end of 2023 and quickly faced Ozempic accusations. That October, the Too Hot to Handle alum revealed via TikTok that she lost 35 pounds and thanked her consistency in the gym for her results.

Holly echoed her statement while she “addressed the rumors” about her before and after results in January 2024.

“Our bodies are so beautiful and delicate. It’s important we take care of them,” she said at the end of her workout vlog. “I’m finishing everything off with a light stretch, brushing the sand off my Chanels and brushing off the haters because at the end of the day, all that matters is that you feel healthy and happy in your own body, you have the power to change your habits and routines and start today because you’ll thank yourself tomorrow.”