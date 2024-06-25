Now that bikini season is underway, find out how these fit celebs look their best on the beach.
1 of 6
Halle Berry: Switch Things Up
Diagnosed with type 1 diabetes in her 20s, the 57-year-old adheres to a keto diet and is a monster in the gym. Her trainer, Peter Lee Thomas, suggests surprising your body by varying your fitness routine. “He comes up with new exercises that give me new ways to challenge myself,” says Halle, “and keep the workouts fun.”
2 of 6
Lori Harvey: Keep Consistent
The model says she lost 15 lbs of “relationship weight” by dedicating herself to Pilates. “I’ve done it for a few years,” the 27-year-old said, but results came only when she got serious, sometimes doing two-a-day workouts by including cardio after her Pilates sessions. “I’ve been really consistent.”
3 of 6
Bella Hadid: Catch Your Zzzs
Experts say sleep-deprived brains can undermine your fitness goals by failing to shut down comfort-food cravings and leaving you too tired to work out. The model, 27, has a great hack to make sure she’s well rested. “I recently started listening to meditation music which makes me have a deeper sleep,” she said. “Even if I just have four hours.”
4 of 6
Camila Mendes: Start Early
The 29-year-old credits her fitness success to making her workouts part of her morning routine. “It gets me excited to start my day,” the actress explained, adding, “I feel like I have a whole day ahead, and I’ve already done so many things for myself mentally and physically.”
5 of 6
Alessandra Ambrosio: Stay Hydrated
“I love doing yoga, and then I like to drink my water to hydrate,” reveals the model. “And through the day, water, water, water.” Drinking H2O can also help you shed pounds, according to experts, by suppressing appetite, boosting metabolism and making exercise more efficient.
6 of 6
Eiza González: Don’t Get Burned
The Mexican actress slathers on the SPF but also uses a sunless tanner to get her glow on. “Our skin is prone to sun damage and cancer,” the 34-year-old said. “Take care of yourself — because having beautiful and healthy skin is in.”