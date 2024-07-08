RHONJ’s Teresa Giudice’s Weight Loss: Before and After Photos

Teresa Giudice has changed in more ways than one since the 2009 premiere of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. However, her weight loss transformations have been her most drastic while in the spotlight. From her 2015 release from prison to competing and placing in a bodybuilding competition three years later, fans have seen the hard work Teresa built for her toned physique.

Although the reality star has proven to lose weight the honest way, Teresa has faced rumors of being on Ozempic to maintain her tiny figure. Though she has yet to address the accusations, the Bravolebrity has shared her support for those who have turned to the type 2 diabetes drug for a kickstart in their weight loss journey.