Global superstar Shakira spends a lot of time in the water, but very little of it in swimwear. The singer is an avid surfer, and her regular beach garb is a wetsuit, though there have been a handful of times she’s rocked a bikini and showed off the look with fans.

The “She Wolf” singer likes to design her own swimsuits rather than shop major brands. In a 2019 Instagram video, she twirled around while wearing a hot pink bikini with fringe down the front and on her hips. “Check out the bathing suit I designed!” Shakira proudly noted in the caption.

In another snapshot of her creation, Shak wrote, “Ok last bathing suit pic for now … Only one question: who wants me to design a bathing suit for you girls?” Of course, she had an overwhelmingly positive reaction to becoming a swimwear designer but has yet to pursue her talent in that field.

That’s probably because Shakira has spent two decades as a global pop superstar, first conquering the Latin music market then transitioning to English to gain a whole new audience with such early aughts hits as “Hips Don’t Lie” and “Whenever, Wherever.” Shakira has wowed audiences the world over with her high-energy concert tours which include her incredibly sexy dance moves.

Shak’s hectic work life slowed down a little after meeting Spanish soccer star Gerard Piqué while filming a video for her 2010 World Cup anthem, “Waka Waka.” The two officially confirmed their relationship status in 2011. Shakira shared the news with fans in September 2012 that the pair were expecting their first child together by posting an Instagram photo showing her already large baby bump. Son Milan was born four months later on January 22, 2013. His little brother, Sasha, arrived two years and one week to the day later on January 29, 2015.

The entertainer’s Instagram feed then became a mix of motherhood and music superstardom photos intermixed, along with loved-up photos with her hunky Barcelona F.C. player boyfriend. The pair never tied the knot, as they were happy with the status of their partnership.

Shakira and Gerard stunned fans on June 5, 2022, announcing their 11-year romance was coming to an end. “We regret to confirm that we are separating,” the pair said in a joint statement released by Shakira’s rep, adding, “For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect our privacy. Thank you for your understanding.”

