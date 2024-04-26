She may be a lot of guys’ fantasy woman, but Megan Fox isn’t interested. The 37-year-old, who recently called off her engagement to Machine Gun Kelly, wasn’t optimistic when asked for dating advice. Griping that all men are going to do “is drain you,” the Transformers star suggested that women work on themselves instead of looking to a boyfriend to make them happy.

“My advice is to learn a skill or develop a hobby,” the mom of three (with ex Brian Austin Green) told E! News. “Do not waste your energy on boys … Just move on. Invest in yourself.”

It’s no surprise the change in perspective comes just a month after the demise of her tumultuous romance with MGK. “When it comes to men, Megan feels she’s given so much and gotten so little,” an insider exclusively tells Life & Style. “She’s burned out by the dysfunctional relationships she’s had.”

Even so, don’t expect Megan to dish on her ex. Calling him her “twin soul” on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, the brunette beauty said, “I think what I’ve learned about being in this relationship is that it’s not for public consumption.”