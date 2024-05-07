Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes attended the Met Gala for the very first time in 2024. The happy couple walked the red carpet at the Monday, May 6, event in New York City.

The country singer really played into the “Garden of Time” dress code in a colorful floral dress, while Chase, 30, wore a plunging suit. Prior to the event, Kelsea, 30, revealed that her look was inspired by the movie American Beauty.

After more than a year of dating, Kelsea and Chase have become a super high-profile couple and they solidified that status with an invite to fashion’s biggest night of the year!