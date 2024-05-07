Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
kelsea ballerini chase stokes make met gala debut

Getty

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes Make Their Met Gala Debut on 2024 Red Carpet [Photos]

Couples
May 6, 2024 8:25 pm·
By
Picture

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes attended the Met Gala for the very first time in 2024. The happy couple walked the red carpet at the Monday, May 6, event in New York City.

Deal of the Day Blue Bathing suit 4-7-24

Deal of the Day

This ‘Slimming’ Suit is Just $16 Today! View Deal

The country singer really played into the “Garden of Time” dress code in a colorful floral dress, while Chase, 30, wore a plunging suit. Prior to the event, Kelsea, 30, revealed that her look was inspired by the movie American Beauty.

After more than a year of dating, Kelsea and Chase have become a super high-profile couple and they solidified that status with an invite to fashion’s biggest night of the year!

They're Dazzling! Photos of Stars' Arrivals on the Met Gala 2024 Red Carpet
 Dazzling! Photos of Stars' Arrivals on the Met Gala 2024 Red Carpet
Picture