As Jennifer Lopez turned 55-years-old on Wednesday, July 24, she kept things low-key following a party in The Hamptons the weekend prior to celebrate the occasion, which husband Ben Affleck skipped amid their marital woes.

Jennifer shared an Instagram selfie wearing a white one-piece swimsuit to ring in her latest trip around the sun, captioning the photo, “This Is Me…Now,” with a birthday cake emoji.

Since the Hustlers star’s big day fell in the middle of the week, she held her party on July 20, with a Bridgerton theme and guest wearing regency costumes.

Jennifer’s closest family and friends were in attendance, as her mom, Guadalupe Rodriguez, was photographed arriving in a gorgeous blue and white lace dress.

“Dearest Gentle Reader… And a splendid evening was had by all,” she wrote alongside footage from the elegant affair.

As he had done for most of the summer, Ben, 51, remained in Los Angeles instead of heading to the East Coast to attend the party. He was photographed on Sunday, July 21, out and about in a red T-shirt while not wearing his wedding ring.

Courtesy of Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

The “On the Floor” singer’s birthday celebration was a far cry from 2023, when she let fans know how Ben threw her a bash at their $60 million Beverly Hills mansion, which they have since put on the market.

“Thank you all for the birthday love. Here’s a lil peek into my party,” Jennifer wrote on her OnTheJLo newsletter along with photos from the event. “Ben hosted it at our new house with our closest family and friends. All the kids were there, it was a gorgeous day full of sunshine and perfect for a pool party!!”

She continued, “I felt so appreciated and acknowledged by my loved ones, and I’m extremely grateful to be where I am today at this point in my life’s journey with so many beautiful, caring people to share it all with.”

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Ben moved out of the duo’s marital home, In Touch exclusively reported on May 15. He’s since been living in a $100,000 per month rental house in Brentwood, California, closer to his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, and their three children.

“The writing is on the wall – it’s over,” the insider dished to In Touch. “They’re headed for a divorce – and for once, [Ben’s] not to blame!”

“They’ll never stop loving each other, but she can’t control him, and he can’t change her. There’s no way it could have lasted,” the source added.

After reports surfaced that Ben and Jennifer were trying to quietly sell their estate with private showings, they ended up publicly listing the 12-bedroom, 24-bathroom mansion on July 11 for $68 million.

Five days later, neither The Accountant star nor the “Waiting for Tonight” singer shared any recognition of their second wedding anniversary. The duo eloped to Las Vegas on July 16, 2022, followed by a formal wedding the following month at Ben’s Georgia estate.

On what should have been a special day, Jennifer was in The Hamptons riding a bike around town while Ben was photographed near his office in Los Angeles, still wearing his wedding ring.

To mark the 1st anniversary of their August 20 nuptials in 2023, J. Lo shared never-before-seen photos from their lavish ceremony, including Ben carrying her in his arms and another of the couple kissing at their reception. “One year ago today,” Jennfer wrote in the caption, along with a heart emoji. The post is still on her Instagram page, as she has not deleted it amid her marriage crisis with Ben.