Amid their marriage troubles, Jennifer Lopez did not post a social media tribute to Ben Affleck on their second wedding anniversary. Instead, she kept quiet on Instagram on Tuesday, July 16, while spending the day away from her husband.

Jennifer, 54, was in the Hamptons on the anniversary of her and Ben’s Las Vegas wedding. She was photographed riding a bike around town. Ben, 51, on the other hand, was walking around Los Angeles in a black suit, still wearing his wedding ring.

The Oscar winner last appeared on Jennifer’s Instagram page in a March 2 post when she shared a clip of the pair having a discussion in her Prime Video documentary, The Greatest Love ​Story Never Told. Prior to that, she shared a Dunkin Donuts ad they filmed together for the Super Bowl in February.

Ben and Jennifer eloped to Las Vegas on July 16, 2022, after getting engaged three months prior. The couple got back together in April 2021 shortly after the “Waiting for Tonight” singer split from her former fiancé, former MLB player Alex Rodriguez.

The duo originally planned to marry in September 2003 during their first go at romance, but called off the nuptials at the last minute and broke up in January 2004.

At the time of their wedding at Las Vegas’ Little White Wedding Chapel, Jennifer seemed so confident in their relationship and hopeful about her future with Ben.

“We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” the Hustlers star wrote on her OnTheJLo newsletter.

“So, with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives,” the “On the Floor” singer continued. “They even had Bluetooth for a (short) march down the aisle. But in the end, it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined. One we dreamed of long ago and one made real (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible and one another) at very, very long last.”

The duo had a lavish formal wedding for family and friends at Ben’s Georgia estate the following month on August 20, 2022. Jennifer wore three stunning Ralph Lauren gowns for the luxurious ceremony and reception.

Much like their first romance in the early aughts, Ben quickly became uncomfortable with his wife’s love of the spotlight. He began to look more and more miserable in paparazzi photos and public appearances with Jennifer, who was usually camera ready and smiling.

The Gone Girl star made it known how uneasy he was in Jennifer’s documentary. Ben confessed, “Getting back together, I said, ‘Listen, one of the things I don’t want is a relationship on social media.’ Then I sort of realized it’s not a fair thing to ask. It’s sort of, like, you’re going to marry a boat captain and you go, ‘Well, I don’t want the water.’ We’re trying to learn to compromise.”

Jennifer added, “I don’t think [Ben] is very comfortable with me doing this, [but] he doesn’t want to stop me,” about her documentary, where she publicly shared his private love letters to her over the years.

By May, Ben had moved out of the couple’s $60 million Beverly Hills estate. On July 11, the mansion was publicly listed for sale with a price tag of $68 million.

“The writing is on the wall – it’s over,” a source ​exclusively told In Touch on May 15. “They’re headed for a divorce – and for once, [Ben’s] not to blame!”

“They’ll likely have to sell the dream house they spent two years searching for. They’ll never stop loving each other, but she can’t control him, and he can’t change her. There’s no way it could have lasted,” the insider added.

The Argo star is currently living in a $100,000 per month rental home in Brentwood, California, near where ex-wife Jennifer Garner lives with their three children.

Amid their marriage crisis, Jennifer announced on May 31 that her This Is Me Now… The Greatest Hits summer tour was cancelled. “Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary,” she said in a statement at the time. Promoter Live Nation said the singer was scrapping the tour so she could take “time off to be with her children, family and close friends.”

Throughout the summer, Ben and Jennifer have kept their distance. She took a solo trip to the Italian Riviera in June, and visited some of the same places where the Maid in Manhattan star had a romantic getaway with Ben in the summer of 2021. Jennifer even ate lunch at the same restaurant in Nerano, Italy, where she previously had a PDA-filled dinner with Ben.

Ben remained in Los Angeles, while Jennifer began staying in New York following her return from Italy. She celebrated the 4th of July weekend in the Hamptons with her manager, Benny Medina, and vocal coach Stevie Mackey. Meanwhile, Ben spent the holiday in L.A. with his kids. His daughter, Violet Affleck, spent time with her stepmom in The Hamptons on July 13, as they explored an antiques fair and were photographed the following day arm-in-arm heading to lunch, two days before Ben and Jennifer’s wedding anniversary.