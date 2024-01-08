Fans are praising Jennifer Lopez for keeping her cool on the Golden Globes red carpet when asked how she knew her marriage to Ben Affleck would be her last after tying the knot three other times.

“How do you know your last wedding is it? This is it for you, how do you know?” Jennifer 54, was asked, who played along and gave a gracious response.

“When they say you know, you know. And other times, when you didn’t know, you also didn’t know,” J. Lo replied. She continued, “I think you always go in with the best of intentions every single time that you ever leap into anything. I do, anyway. Not just personal life but in my professional life too,”

Some viewers were horrified by the line of questioning, commenting under the video which was shared to X.

“This interview was so embarrassing and awkward — if I was J. Lo I would have walked away,” one person wrote, while another added, “I thought this was cringe to watch. Why would you ask her that? She answered graciously but not cool.”

“The interviewer could have asked J. Lo about her film projects or her new music that she will release soon, but he preferred to ask her awkward and rude questions,” one person noted, while another commented, “Seriously inappropriately rude question. He’s lucky she handled it with class.”

Jennifer looked gorgeous in a strapless bubblegum pink fitted gown with oversized rosette sleeves. She wore her hair off to one side in flowing locks with a touch of Old Hollywood glamor.

The Hustlers star has been married four times. She wed Miami waiter Ojani Noa in February 1997, although they split 11 months later. In September 2001, Jennifer married backup dancer Cris Judd, although their divorce was finalized in January 2023, two months after she was already engaged to her Gigli costar Ben, 51.

“Bennifer” as they became known, postponed their wedding at the last minute in September 2003 and broke up in January 2004. That June, Jennifer went on to marry singer Marc Anthony. The couple welcomed twins Emme and Max in 2008. The pair divorced in 2014.

Jennifer and Ben found love the second time around on the heels of her engagement to Alex Rodriguez ending in April 2021. The pair got engaged in April 2022 and wed that July in a small Las Vegas ceremony followed by a formal wedding for friends and family at his Georgia estate the following month.