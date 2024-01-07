See the 2024 Golden Globes Best and Worst Dressed Stars! Photos of Red Carpet Sizzles and Fizzles

When it comes to awards shows, the Golden Globes packs the highest number of stars from TV and film, which means some serious red carpet fashion competition. However, for every look that is completely breathtaking, another falls flat.

The 2024 ceremony held on Sunday, January 7, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel was a fashion feast for the eyes. So many A-listers known for their incredible style were up for nominations, with Margot Robbie, Jennifer Lawrence, Emma Stone and Natalie Portman all competing against each other in the Best Actress, Musical or Comedy category. But how did they fare against each other when it comes to red carpet fashion?

On the TV side, Selena Gomez was looking for redemption after her 2023 gown landed her on so many worst dressed lists.

Scroll down for photos of the best and worst dressed stars at the 2024 Golden Globes.