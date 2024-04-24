Kourtney Kardashian Posts New Bikini Photo of Post-Baby Body

Kourtney Kardashian is feeling herself! The Poosh founder ​posted a photo showing off her post-baby body in a bikini.

“45 trips around the sun,” Kourtney, 45, wrote in the caption ​of her Tuesday, April 23, Instagram post.

There were several photos in the carousel, including a sweet shot of ​Kourtney, husband Travis Barker and baby Rocky as they watched fireworks on the beach.

Travis, 48, gushed about his wife in the ​comments section of the post on Instagram.

“45 never looked so good,” the ​Blink-182 drummer wrote.

Several friends and fans wished Kourtney a happy birthday, including family friend Paris Hilton. Plus, many people praised the reality TV star for her natural body.

“Natural bod over anything, go Kourt,” added one Instagram user.

Kourt’s bikini pic comes on the heels of fans slamming her sister Kim Kardashian for posting a photo that many thought was unflattering of Kourtney on April 18.

“Now you know she’s not going to like this photo … lol it’s her bday Kim … lol,” a critic wrote in the ​comments section of Kim’s Instagram post.

However, Kourtney was quick to clap back ​and share how happy she was with the state of her body in the image of herself, Kim, 43, and younger sister Khloé Kardashian.

“I LOVE this photo! It is me and my sisters having the best time on a trip with our kids … and the memories to last forever!” the mom of four replied. “And I LOVE this body that gave me my 3 big babies and little baby boy.”

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

The Lemme founder also reshared the photo with a body-positive message via her Instagram Stories.

“Dear new mommies, Your body is beautiful at all stages. During pregnancy, as we are glowing and growing, postpartum as we are healing and shrinking, and then that period I find the hardest as our bodies are still adjusting,” The Kardashians star wrote. “And if you’re breastfeeding, that’s a whole other part of it. I try to be kind to myself as my body finds a new normal. The pressure put on us to bounce back when everything is new and different isn’t realistic. Life is beautiful, you are beautiful. Just a little reminder (for ​me too;) xoxo.”

The sisters took their families on a joint vacation to Turks and Caicos earlier in April and shared several shots of their bikini bods while they enjoyed time in the ocean. Kourtney and mom Kris Jenner also took a minute to poke fun at ​one of the most iconic moments fans saw on Keeping Up With the Kardashians while enjoying their trip.

“My diamond earring came off in the ocean and it’s gone,” Kourtney wrote in the comments of an April 7 post, teasing Kim, while Kris, 68, added, “Kourtney there are people that are dying ….”