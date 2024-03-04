Rocky Barker Makes Rare Cameo in Dad Travis Barker's Photo

Baby on tour! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s infant son, Rocky Thirteen, made a rare cameo in a carousel of photos from Blink-182’s world tour on his dad’s Instagram.

Travis, 48, shared a snap of his drumsticks sitting on a stool in front of his drum set. The musician appeared to be sitting behind the stool with Rocky, 4 months, in his lap. The baby’s tiny foot and the bottom of his tan-colored pants could be seen resting on the edge of the seat.

“Tour was over, we’d survived,” Travis captioned the post, which also included images of Travis with his bandmates and performing on stage.

Travis Barker/Instagram

Kourtney, 44, and Rocky, as well as Kourtney’s kids Penelope and Reign, joined Travis on the Australian leg of Blink-182’s tour, which began on February 9 and ended on February 29. The mom of four shared several photos and videos from her time on tour on Instagram, including a few snaps of Rocky’s stroller backstage at a show in Sydney, Australia. She also shared a carousel of photos to commemorate the family’s time in Australia on February 23.

“Thank you @airbnb for such a beautiful home to create memories that I will always remember and cherish. Mornings making banana pancakes and nights playing uno forever and ever!!” she wrote in the caption.

Kourtney announced her pregnancy in June 2023 by holding up a “Travis, I’m pregnant” sign at a Blink-182 concert. On week later, she posted footage from their rock ‘n’ roll-themed gender reveal party, where a drum roll from Travis revealed they were having a boy.

In September 2023, the couple had a frightening health scare when Kourtney underwent emergency fetal surgery to save her baby’s life.

“As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant,” Kourtney wrote on Instagram at the time.

Kourtney and Travis finally welcomed Rocky on November 1, 2023. However, the couple waited more than a month to share photos of him. They finally showed Rocky to the world on December 22, 2023, with Kourtney sharing photos of herself and Travis snuggling with their son. The reality star has yet to share Rocky’s face online, only showing off his baby toes and the back of his head.