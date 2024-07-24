He’s dating arguably the most famous woman in the world, so why not live it up? As Travis Kelce joined Taylor Swift for some European dates of her Eras tour, fans and friends couldn’t help but notice the usually down-to-earth NFL star was lapping up the luxury.

“He’s traveling by private jet, wearing the occasional bling, buying designer suits and splurging on grooming like he’s Brad Pitt,” an insider exclusively tells Life & Style of the 34-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end. “He’s enjoying life to the fullest.”

He even mingled with royalty — hanging with Prince William and his two oldest kids at one tour date. Worth a reported $30 million, he can afford the extravagance, but the insider notes that some of his old friends are turned off by him blowing through wads of cash like never before. “He’s nothing like the guy they used to know,” adds the insider. “He used to be much more humble, which was part of his charm.”