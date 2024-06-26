Travis Kelce had nothing but good things to say about Prince William after he met some of the royal family members with girlfriend Taylor Swift during her Eras tour in London.

“We don’t even know if we’re allowed to tell you guys,” Travis, 34, told listeners during the Wednesday, June 26, episode of “New Heights” about meeting William, 42, and his kids Prince George, 10, and Princess Charlotte, 9.

Jason Kelce added that they’ve “gotten mixed messages on whether [they’re] allowed to share this story or not.”

While the brothers didn’t share too many details about meeting the royal family, Travis made it clear he was impressed with William. “Dude, he was the coolest mother f–ker,” the Kansas City Chiefs athlete said. “He was so cool.”

Who Is Your Favorite Collaborator on Taylor Swift’s TTPD?

Jason, 36, agreed, stating that William was “awesome” and “a good dude.”

The brothers explained they didn’t know the proper protocol for meeting the royals, and admitted they were unsure if they should bow, curtsey or “just be an American idiot and shake their hand” when they met. “We wanted to be polite, especially on this side of the pond,” Travis said.

“They said that because we weren’t like at, like, an official royal event, we didn’t need to bow or curtsey,” Jason explained to their listeners. “If we would have been at an official meeting of royalty event, then it would have been that. But I did still address him as ‘Your Royal Highness.'”

Jason then jokingly added that he “never felt emasculated,” though his interaction with the royals “was the closest I’ve ever been.” Travis also pointed out that he has “never” seen his older brother “give someone that much respect.”

The father of three said he thought it would be “hard to be a down to earth human being” as a member of the royal family, though he insisted that William, George and Charlotte “came off that way completely.”

In addition to noting that the family was “very genuine,” Travis and Jason agreed that Charlotte left the biggest impression.

“I gotta say, Prince William was fantastic, but the highlight was Princess Charlotte,” the retired Philadelphia Eagles athlete said. “Prince George was great too [but] she was so f–king adorable.”

Travis added that Charlotte was “a superstar,” noting that “she had a fire to her.” He continued, “She was asking questions. That was the most electric part.”

Courtesy of Taylor Swift/Instagram

Not only did Travis and Jason gush about meeting William and his kids, but they also complimented Taylor, 34, for her performance at Wembley Stadium. After explaining that the June 21 show was the first time Jason and his wife, Kylie Kelce, saw the Eras tour, Travis said that they watched the “Cornelia Street” singer “absolutely shred it.”

Jason gushed that the show was “absolutely amazing,” while Travis said it was “so cool” to see his girlfriend perform “in front of 90,000” people.

“It was insanely impressive. There’s something, like obviously, Taylor’s an amazing singer-songwriter, but then to be able to go out there and be a performer at that level for how long she was up there for, like, three and a half hours, four hours?” Jason shared.