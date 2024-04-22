Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey Friendship Updates and Timeline

Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey’s budding friendship had fans shook after the women attended the 2024 Grammys together. Both A-list musicians have an army of fans, so it’s safe to say all pop culture fanatics took a deep dive into the women’s history to find out how they linked up.

When Did Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey Become Friends?

The world is small, and the music industry is smaller! In 2022, music producer Jack ​Antonoff worked with Taylor for her album Midnights. The following year, Jack and Lana collaborated for her album Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd.

The stars aligned for the trio and Lana was featured on Taylor’s Midnights hit “Snow on the Beach,” though she only sang background vocals.

While some fans were amazed by hearing the A-listers harmonize together, others were upset that Lana didn’t have her own verse in the song. The “Summertime Sadness” set the record straight and defended Taylor, revealing that the “Lover” singer wanted her to have a full feature on the tune.

Which Is Your Favorite Taylor’s Version Album?

“Had I known, I would have sung the entire second verse like she wanted,” Lana told Billboard in February 2023, four months after “Snow on the Beach” dropped. “My job as a feature on a big artist’s album is to make sure I help add to the production of the song, so I was more focused on the production. She was very adamant that she wanted me to be on the album, and I really liked that song. I thought it was nice to be able to bridge that world, since Jack and I work together and so do Jack and Taylor.”

It’s common knowledge that Taylor loves to make her Swifties happy and shower them with surprises. So, she got Lana back in the studio and rerecorded the song!

Getty

“You asked for it, we listened: Lana and I went back into the studio specifically to record more Lana on ‘Snow on the Beach.’ Love u @honeymoon,” the “Fortnite” singer announced via X on May 2023.

Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey’s Friendship Updates

Taylor’s 2024 Grammy appearance had fans biting their nails as they anxiously waited to find out if she was going to make her red carpet debut with boyfriend Travis Kelce. While that didn’t end up being the case, the “Cruel Summer” artist still stunned Swifties when she arrived with Lana. The pair also sat at the same table inside the venue and Taylor even pulled Lana on stage when she won Album of the Year for Midnights. Lana was also nominated for the accolade for her album Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd.

Taylor gave the “Radio” musician her flowers during her acceptance speech, saying, “I think [Lana is] a legacy artist, a legend in her prime right now.”

“I think so many female artists would not be where they are and would not have the inspiration they have if it weren’t for the work that [Lana has] done,” she added. “I’m so lucky to know you and to be your friend.”

While the moment was nothing but positive, viewers chimed off on social media and accused Taylor of being insensitive by insisting Lana go on stage with her.

“I literally just loved being there. I love to see everyone, get the tea and hang out. Get dressed up,” Lana wrote in response to her fans in a since-deleted February 2024 Instagram comment. “I literally did not feel 1 ounce of negative emotion at any point in that award ceremony. It was pure funniness and laughter.”

Taylor and Lana were last seen in public together at the 2024 Super Bowl as they celebrated Travis and the Kansas City Chiefs’ big win against the San Francisco 49ers.

Fast forward two months and fans started to wonder if there was tension between the pop stars. Lana headlined Coachella in April and brought out Billie Eilish and Camila Cabello as surprise guests. Taylor happened to be at the music festival for the first time alongside Travis and wasn’t seen attending Lana’s set. Furthermore, eagle-eyed fans noticed that Lana doesn’t follow Taylor on Instagram as of publication.

Neither of the women have publicly commented on the status of their friendship.