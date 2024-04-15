James Kennedy had some very familiar faces in the crowd while DJing at Coachella’s Neon Carnival presented by PATRÓN EL ALTO tequila on April 13. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were in attendance for the invite-only afterparty. They arrived around 2:15 a.m., an eyewitness exclusively tells Life & Style.

“A VIP section adjacent to the stage was cleared for them several minutes before [they arrived],” the source dishes. “Travis walked into the area first and was joined by Taylor, Ice Spice and a few others, in addition to a crew of security guards. Taylor and Travis cozied up as they enjoyed cocktails and bopped their heads to James’ set, which was a blend of house and pop music.”

The observer also notes that James, 32, played one of Taylor’s own hit songs “Cruel Summer” during the set. “[Travis and Taylor] stayed at the party for about 30 minutes before heading out,” the insider reveals.

Fan videos from the event showed Taylor, 34, and Travis, 34, kissing as they danced along to the music at the party. Earlier in the evening, they attended Bleachers’ set, which they watched from backstage. Then, they were in the crowd when Ice Spice, 24, hit the stage and they packed on the PDA as they rocked out to her performance. Sabrina Carpenter, who had performed earlier in the day, and boyfriend Barry Keoghan joined them in the VIP section of the audience.

The night concluded with the couple watching Dom Dolla’s set before heading to the afterparty. Taylor was proudly repping her NFL star boyfriend with her look from the festival, as she wore a green “New Heights” podcast hat with her all-black outfit. At one point, she posed for a photo with Teresa Giudice, who was also in the VIP pit for the concert.

Taylor and Travis are enjoying the downtime before she returns to the Eras tour in May. They have been spending time on the west coast amid the time off.

“[They’re] testing the waters of living under one roof,” a source exclusively told Life & Style in March. “It seems to be going very smoothly. He moved into her Los Angeles mansion while she’s on break from her tour. They’re nesting and loving it.”

The pair’s one-year anniversary is fast approaching. Their relationship began when the Kansas City Chiefs star gave his now-girlfriend a shout-out on the “New Heights” podcast in July 2023. After attending the Eras tour, he opened up about wishing he’d been able to give Taylor his phone number at the show.

“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” Taylor dished in December 2023. “We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for because we got to get to know each other.”