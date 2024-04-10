Travis Kelce has been flying high since the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl. The 34-year-old has jetted to meet girlfriend Taylor Swift on her Eras Tour, been nominated for a Webby for his red-hot podcast with brother Jason Kelce, fielded offers for careers in entertainment — and even managed to squeeze in a sexy getaway to the Bahamas with his sweetheart. “I’m the happiest I’ve ever been,” Travis recently gushed, marveling, “It doesn’t feel like there’s much chill in my life. Everything seems to be full throttle and just moving at the speed of light, and that’s how I kind of like it.”

Of course, the biggest thing barreling along is his relationship with Taylor. But with friends expecting an engagement any day now, the NFL tight end may be facing a speed bump in the form of an ironclad prenup. He may be worth $30 million, but the “I Knew You Were Trouble” singer just made the Forbes billionaires list, joining celebs Jay-Z and Rihanna, with a net worth of $1.1 billion. A savvy businesswoman as well as a romantic, the 34-year-old is sure to have a slew of attorneys on hand to secure her fortune before any wedding bells ring. “There’s no question that she’ll have a prenup before she and Travis get married,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “She can separate the finances from the relationship, and her team will make

sure she does.”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Had Fun in the Bahamas

That sunny getaway would have been the perfect opportunity to pop the question. Instead, the supercharged couple decided to take a breath.

“They both loved the Bahamas and needed this getaway more than they realized,” the insider explains to Life & Style. “It was wonderful going to sleep with the sound of the waves in the distance, sleeping in and taking walks on the beach.”

Andrew Spruill/Instagram

With Taylor on break from her tour and Travis in his off-season, the pair have been relishing spending low-key time together out of the spotlight. “They’ve grown so close in such a short amount of time,” adds the insider. “It feels so right. They’re very comfortable spending time together just the two of them.” It helps that they’ve also meshed with each other’s families — including Jason and his wife, Kylie, and their three kids. Spending time with the young family gives the couple a glimpse of their future. “Taylor can see herself married to Travis with children,” reveals the insider. “He’s definitely daddy material in her eyes. That was one of the biggest attractions for her.”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Will Make a Deal

While Travis has ambitions of his own in show business, telling one outlet he’s “really interested” to “dabble around in the entertainment space,” it’s doubtful he’ll ever reach Taylor’s level of wealth. The singer has an estimated $500 million from music royalties and touring and another $500 million from her music catalogue, plus $125 million in real estate. But the insider tells Life & Style that the Super Bowl champ doesn’t seem to mind figuring out the financial side of the relationship alongside the lovey-dovey stuff. “Travis has no problem signing a prenup because his business team wants to protect his assets,” says the insider. “He’ll do whatever it takes. No doubt, it will be bulletproof. It may not be romantic, but it’s smart.”