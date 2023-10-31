RHOM's Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan's Relationship Timeline

Larsa Pippen may have been married to – and holds the last name of – NBA legend Scottie Pippen, but the reality star has since found love with another basketball star. One year after her divorce was finalized with the former Chicago Bulls player, Larsa sparked dating rumors with Michael Jordan’s son, Marcus Jordan.

After the pair were spotted getting cozy on dates for months, they decided to take their relationship public by going Instagram official at the start of 2023. By August, the Real Housewives of Miami star sparked engagement rumors by sporting a diamond ring on that finger, but she later revealed it was a promise ring gifted by Marcus.

Though the lovers may seemingly be ready to take the next step, a source exclusively told Life & Style that Marcus’ dad wasn’t “jumping for joy” about the news “by any means.”

Keep scrolling to see their full relationship timeline.