Remember that time Justin Bieber pranked Taylor Swift? Travis Kelce does, and he’s made a mental note to ask his girlfriend about that hilarious 2012 episode of MTV’s Punk’d later on. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end discussed the pranking with comedian Andrew Santino and brother Jason Kelce on the latest episode of their “New Heights” podcast on Wednesday, April 24.

Andrew, 40, who had a recurring role on Punk’d in 2012, was asked by a fan if he had ever told Travis, 34, about the time he “punk’d” the pop star, also 34, and if she had ever forgiven him for it. While the Chiefs footballer said he watched the episode back in the day, Jason, 36, had never seen it.

“You gotta see the clip, but we did. Justin Bieber was hosting that episode. It was a celebrity punking a celebrity. And we did this many, many years ago,” Andrew explained. “I guess, Bieber had come back from Japan, and he told Taylor to come to his house to set off fireworks off the back of this house that we rented in Malibu.”

The Sin City Saints star interjected, “My favorite part about this, by the way, when this clip resurfaced, people were like, ‘That’s so mean. This is crazy.’ It’s like, ‘This is fake. It’s a TV show.’”

Continuing to explain the prank, Andrew added, “Taylor got a call from Justin and was like, ‘Come to this new recording studio.’ And she came down there at the beach in Malibu to just see his new studio and hang out.”

He explained that Justin, 30, told Taylor about his fireworks from Japan and invited her to set them off with him. Understandably, she was hesitant to join in.

“I said, ‘If she doesn’t wanna do it, we have to make it so it’s like a button or a thing where it’s, like, an accidental easy did you press this or whatever?’” Andrew continued. “And they set up a rig, a fake rig with buttons on it, and she did, like, touch one, like, slightly, just goofing around. And it set off a fire, and we had it on a rope line to throw it in the direction of this boat.”

And then came the kicker: a staged wedding on a boat in the ocean, where Andrew played the groom and an actress played the bride. The fireworks caused the boat to catch on fire.

“And we were dingy-ed to shore, with our boat on fire. And we blamed [Taylor] for ruining our wedding,” Andrew said, noting that the “bride” and their pastor told the singer, “You ruined our wedding, Taylor Swift.”

Travis laughed through the story and said that it was “so good,” adding, “I gotta ask Tay about that one.”