How Long Have Christina Haack, Josh Hall Been Dating? Timeline

Christina Haack and Josh Hall’s Relationship Timeline: First Comes Love, Then Comes Marriage! 

Updated on: Jul 16, 2024 2:47 pm·
When Christina Haack falls in love, she falls fast! On July 8, 2021, the Flip or Flop star revealed that she had been dating Texas realtor Joshua Hall since springtime. The pair sparked engagement rumors after she shared a photo of her wearing a massive diamond ring in August 2021. Then, she confirmed they were engaged one month later.

In April 2022, Life & Style confirmed that Christina and Josh officially tied the knot, but they later said their “I dos” in front of friends and family in a beautiful wedding ceremony in Hawaii that September. 

Unfortunately, the marriage lasted just over two years. Life & Style confirmed on July 16, 2024, that Josh had filed for divorce from his wife.

