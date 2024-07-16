Christina Hall (née Haack) and Joshua Hall have called it quits and filed for divorce after more than two years of marriage, Life & Style can confirm.

Josh, 48, filed for a dissolution of marriage on Tuesday, July 16, in Orange County, California. He cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split and stated that their date of separation was July 8, according to documents obtained by TMZ.

Meanwhile, the outlet reported that Christina, 41, is in the process of filing her own paperwork in court.

Christina and Josh secretly tied the knot on April 5, 2022, after nearly one year of dating. Despite never welcoming children together, Josh became a step-dad to Christina’s kids Taylor and son Brayden with ex-husband No. 1, Tarek El Moussa, and son Hudson, with her second ex-husband, Ant Anstead.

Shortly after their wedding, Josh vowed to be the “best example of a quality human being” to his stepchildren.

“Coming from a split home myself, I know it’s not easy on youngsters, but in todays world sadly, it’s pretty common. So Christina and I will always remain unfazed by any outside noise and save the kids from any unnecessary trauma,” he wrote alongside a photo of him, Christina and her kids via Instagram in 2022.

The sweet post continued with a message for his wife. “Christina is a very driven and incredible woman who has an ability to brush anything off and keep herself composed while being a positive influence in these kids lives while achieving success in anything she does,” he wrote. “I admire her greatly for that…especially watching my own mother do the same for my siblings and I growing up, I can appreciate it.”

The split comes four months after the former couple celebrated their relationship by taking a trip in March.

“Still going strong … 03/2024 [<] 03/2023 [<] 03/2022 [<] 03/2021,” Josh wrote in a March 17 Instagram post, which included photos of them vacationing in Los Cabos, Mexico, over the years.

Meanwhile, Christina’s most recent Instagram post that features Josh was from a tropical group vacation. “Cabo never disappoints and this trip was extra special celebrating our girl Robyn. Great group- great trip!” she captioned several photos with a group of girlfriends, as well as one snapshot of her and her now-estranged husband.

News of Christina’s split comes two months after she and Josh announced their plans to work with Tarek, 42, and his wife, Heather Rae Young, on a new reality show called The Flip Off.

Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

“Now, the exes are back — along with their new spouses — for a throwdown competition to see who can find, buy, renovate, and flip a house for the biggest financial gain, and the chance at bragging rights,” a statement about the show revealed. “The series launches in early 2025 with a super-sized premiere when Tarek and Christina are sure to bring the flipping drama.”

Heather, 36, and Christina teased the project on May 14 by joking that Tarek has a type in a social media video, as the women pointed out their physical similarities.