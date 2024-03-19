Christina Hall, Husband Josh Are ‘Strong’ Before 2nd Anniversary

There’s no trouble in Christina Hall (née Haack) and husband Josh Hall’s paradise! The HGTV starlet and Josh celebrated their second wedding anniversary early as they spent quality time at their go-to vacation spot in Los Cabos, Mexico.

“Still going strong…03/2024 [<] 03/2023 [<] 03/2022 [<] 03/2021,” Josh, 43, wrote via Instagram on March 17. The realtor included photos with his house-flipping wife from the past four years they have been together, including a steamy photo of them kissing in the ocean with a champagne flute in hand.

Christina, 40, also shared a photo from their getaway as they laid on the sandy beach while Josh held her in his tattoo-filled arms.

“Weekend getaways to Cabo with you are my favorite,” she wrote.

Life & Style confirmed that Christina and Josh secretly tied the knot in Kapalua Bay on April 5, 2022, after nearly one year together. Although the pair do not share any children, Josh has proudly taken on the step-dad role to Christina’s kids. The Flip or Flop alum welcomed daughter Taylor and son Brayden with ex-husband No. 1, Tarek El Moussa, and later gave birth to son Hudson, whom she shares with ex-husband No. 2, Ant Anstead.

Christina Hall/ Instagram

Weeks after Christina and Josh married, the two took family photos with the kiddos and the family patriarch vowed to be the “best example of a quality human being” to his three stepchildren.

“Coming from a split home myself, I know it’s not easy on youngsters, but in todays world sadly, it’s pretty common. So Christina and I will always remain unfazed by any outside noise and save the kids from any unnecessary trauma,” Josh wrote via Instagram on April 29, 2022, before singing sweet praises to his wife. “Christina is a very driven and incredible woman who has an ability to brush anything off and keep herself composed while being a positive influence in these kids lives while achieving success in anything she does. I admire her greatly for that…especially watching my own mother do the same for my siblings and I growing up, I can appreciate it.”

The blended family has since spent a lot of quality time together by attending professional hockey games, dressing up for holidays and going all out for vacations and birthdays.

In January, Christina shared a professional family portrait via Instagram as they entered the new year. The clan wore black outfits as they posed on a beach. The reality star, specifically, wore a silk dress that outlined her stomach, causing fans to wonder if she was expecting baby No. 4.

“Is that baby No. 4 is see peeping through?” one fan asked in the comment section of the post, leafing Christina to reply, “No – it’s called not sucking in my tummy after having 3 kids.”

Josh also shot down the rumors by responding to another fan who was hoping they were expanding their family soon. “No shot. 3 is more than enough for us,” he wrote. “Maybe another pup though!”