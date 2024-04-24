Theresa Nist is finding joy in the little things following her split from Gerry Turner. The Golden Bachelor star took to Instagram on Tuesday, April 23, to give fans an update on what she’s been up to since the pair announced they were divorcing.

“Gardening has been a constant source of joy in my life,” Theresa, 70, wrote on Instagram, along with photos of her colorful garden. “It feeds my body, mind and soul. It does you a world of good. You’re out in fresh air and sunshine (or clouds and rain) and your hands are in dirt (wear gloves!). You’re getting plenty of exercise, pushing a wheelbarrow, pulling weeds, pulling the hose to water everything and walking around everywhere. You’re nourishing the soil and nurturing plants to grow to their best ability.”

She called the process “meditative and energizing all at once” and said that it’s something she and her daughter “highly recommend” to everyone.

theresa_nist/Instagram

Theresa and Gerry, 72, announced on April 12 that they were “dissolving [their] marriage” just over three months after they tied the knot on January 4. The reality TV couple said that not being able to decide on a place to live was the biggest factor in their decision. Gerry is from Indiana, while Theresa lives in New Jersey, and neither of them wanted to leave their families amid the new relationship.

Although they insisted that they still “loved” each other and would remain “best friends,” the duo’s breakup rocked Bachelor Nation. Theresa addressed the critics in an Instagram post on April 15.

“It was one of the most incredible experiences of my life, something I never expected to happen at this point in my life and I truly thought was going to last forever,” she shared. “It turns out, even at the age of 70, you don’t know everything. Sometimes things don’t go the way you planned and that’s okay. I take so many positives away from this experience, most importantly and above all the incredible friends I now have in all of these amazing, wonderful women.”

Theresa has insisted that the November 2023 exposé about Gerry in The Hollywood Reporter – which uncovered a three-year romantic relationship that he had never spoken publicly about – had nothing to do with the split. However, a source exclusively told Life & Style that it was a “red flag” for the financial services professional.

Unfortunately, by the time the article came out, Gerry and Theresa’s engagement was about to air on The Golden Bachelor finale. That same night, they announced their wedding plans.

“In a way Theresa felt like she had to go through with the wedding because the whole world was watching, and she was hopeful,” a source explained. “She thought she could get past that initial lie. Theresa feels like she was duped and so do the other women who fell in love with Gerry.”