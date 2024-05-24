Billie Eilish Shades Taylor Swift's 3 Hour Shows as 'Psychotic'

While Swifties around the world are impressed with Taylor Swift‘s three-hour-plus concerts on her Eras tour, fellow artist Billie Eilish called that amount of time “literally psychotic” in a statement — and some fans think ​she threw massive shade at the “Karma” singer.

“I’m not doing a three-hour show. Nobody wants that. You guys don’t want that. I don’t want that. I don’t even want that as a fan,” Billie, 22, told fans during a chat via the Stationhead app on Thursday, May 23. She didn’t directly name Taylor while expressing her thoughts.

“Even my favorite artists, I’m not trying to hear them for three hours,” she added. “That’s far too long.”

Taylor’s fans took to X to defend her lengthy tour shows, which cover the different album eras in her long career, from her beginnings in country music through her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department.

“Millions of people seem to want that but OK,” one Swiftie wrote on X under the audio of Billie’s comments. “I would die if I could see Taylor for 3 hours again,” an Eras tour concertgoer wrote.

“If Taylor performs even for 24 hour show from debut to TTPD I still sit my ass there,” one fan wrote of the “Fortnight” singer.

Others took hits at Billie for not having enough of a music catalog to put on the same type of show as Taylor. “She doesn’t want that bc she can’t do that,” one person wrote on X, while another commented, “Billie doesn’t have enough songs to last her a 3 hour show.”

One fan warned Billie, “Girl you need to stop digging before you drown,” about her comments, while another added, “The worst thing this girl could do was mess with Taylor Swift.”

The “Lunch” singer found herself in another controversy involving Taylor when she discussed the “wastefulness” of artists releasing multiple variants of their vinyl records and how it was bad for the environment.

“I can’t even express to you how wasteful it is,” Billie told Billboard in an interview published on March 28. “It is right in front of our faces and people are just getting away with it left and right, and I find it really frustrating as somebody who really goes out of my way to be sustainable and do the best that I can and try to involve everybody in my team in being sustainable — and then it’s some of the biggest artists in the world making f–king 40 different vinyl packages that have a different unique thing just to get you to keep buying more.”

While she didn’t directly name the Pennsylvania native, Taylor is known for releasing multiple physical variants of her albums.

The “Happier Than Ever” songstress later defended herself in an Instagram Stories post on March 31, writing, “OK, so it would be so awesome if people would stop putting words into my mouth and actually read what I said in that Billboard article. I wasn’t singling anyone out, these are industry-wide systemic issues,” she continued, referring to sustainability.

Billie added, “The climate crisis is now and it’s about all of us being part of the problem and trying to do better sheesh.”