Groundbreaking news! A sequel to The Devil Wears Prada is reportedly in the works at Disney with Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt in talks to reprise their roles as Runway editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly and her assistant Emily Charlton from the 2006 film. “The movie has become a classic, and while most of the cast were in agreement that it should be left alone, they’re all on board now,” an insider exclusively tells Life & Style. “Meryl’s involvement, as well as that of the original producer [Wendy Finerman] and screenwriter [Aline Brosh McKenna] is what really sealed the deal.”

Per Variety, the sequel will reportedly center on ice queen Miranda turning to her former gofer Emily, who’s now a high-powered exec at a luxury group, for help securing advertising dollars for the troubled magazine. While it remains unclear whether Anne Hathaway will return, even for a cameo, alongside Meryl, 75, and Emily, 41, the actress, 41, has given some thought to what Andy Sachs has been up to since she quit the fashion bible. “I think Andy is in Paris and she is writing for a wonderful French women’s magazine. I think she’s a staff writer and she speaks French fluently. And I don’t think she’s married, but she might have a child or two. I think she’s pretty fab.”