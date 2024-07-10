The Devil Wears Prada Sequel: Cast, Premiere, Details

Polish your shoes, steam your clothes and grab the manuscript because The Devil Wears Prada sequel is reportedly in the works! It’s been almost two decades since the first installment became an instant classic and we have all the details about the sequel. Get all the updates about The Devil Wears Prada part 2, that is all.

Will There Be a ‘Devil Wears Prada’ Sequel?

Aline Brosh McKenna, who was the original screenwriter for the first film, is reportedly working on the second film, a source told Entertainment Weekly in July 2024.

Which Actors Will Return for the ‘Devil Wears Prada’ Sequel?

A continuation of the fashion-forward film wouldn’t be the same without the iconic OG cast including Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci. According to Entertainment Weekly, all of the A-list actors are “in talks” to return – as well as director David Frankel and producer Wendy Finerman.

The cast and crew have yet to publicly react to the reports.

Is There a Premiere Date Set For ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ Sequel?

There has yet to be an official announcement premiere date set for The Devil Wears Prada pt. 2.

What Has ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ Cast Said About a Sequel?

Almost every interview that Anne does includes a question about her role as Andrea Sachs. So, she’s had a lot to say about continuing her role as Miranda Priestly’s former personal assistant.

When asked by V Magazine in April 2024 if fans can expect a reunion, she bluntly said, “Probably not.”

“We all love each other and if somebody could come up with a way to do it, I think we’d all be crazy not to. But there’s a huge difference in the world now with technology, and one of the things about that particular story is it was about producing a physical object,” the Princess Diaries star said. “Now, with so much being digital, it would just be very different. Maybe me, Maybe me, Stanley, Emily, Meryl, Dave Frankel, Patricia Field … we should just all do something else together. That’d be fun.”

In 2013, Meryl told Access Hollywood that she “would” be a part of a sequel, but she would have to “lose the f–king weight” first.

Emily, who portrayed sassy assistant Emily Charlton, chatted with Anne about their time filming The Devil Wears Prada during Variety’s Actors on Actors series in December 2023.

The women gushed over their first time meeting and Anne swooned over Emily, who was fresh from England.

“We just had a joy bomb of a time on that movie. I don’t know if any of us knew it was going to become what it did. It’s quoted to me every week. It will be the movie that changed my life,” Emily told Anne.

Then, the Idea of You star shared how marvelous Meryl was at making her quick-witted oncamera remarks.

“‘Is there some reason that my coffee isn’t here? Has she died or something?’ I remember that one. I think [Meryl] improvised that one,” the Oppenheimer actress said as she quotes an infamous line from the film.

Anne replied, “I remember seeing Meryl come up with 18 different lines on the spot. Stanley Tucci was doing the same, and you. I was just like this kindergartner who was like, ‘How are they all so good?’”